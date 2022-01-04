Storms prompt repair works along the North Denes in Lowestoft

Coastal Partnership East is carrying out repair work along the North Denes in Lowestoft. Pictured is previous repair work taking place. - Credit: Coastal Partnership East

Works to patch up sea defences damaged by Storm Barra and Storm Arwen will take place this week along the Lowestoft seafront.

Coastal Partnership East – which brings together the coastal management resources and expertise from North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council – has appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to start "repairs and maintenance of coastal protection assets" along the North Denes beach at Lowestoft.

It will see repairs and maintenance works being carried out "to defences across the North Denes frontage" from Tuesday, January 4.

North Denes beach in Lowestoft captured last year. - Credit: Danielle Booden

These works are due to last "approximately one week," according to Coastal Partnership East.

A spokesman for Coastal Partnership East said: "The work is spread across the defences from Links Road, south along the defences to Hamilton sea wall.

"The WMA will be repairing joint sealant on the sea wall to reduce the increased trip hazards caused by Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

"They will be patching the worst areas and in the new year we will be trialling resurfacing products to make this area safer in the future."

The scheme of works entitled 'North Denes and silver rail repairs and maintenance' to defences is being carried out to "improve public safety".

It adds: "We will work hard to keep any inconvenience to a minimum and ask the public to please take note of the contractor’s signage when work is happening.

"This work will improve public safety and is an important part of the council's commitment to ensure that the coastal assets they are responsible for are working effectively and are safe for the public, helping to protect our beautiful and important coastline economically and environmentally and for the enjoyment of communities and visitors for generations to come.

"Undertaking regular targeted maintenance ensures that we can maximise the lifespan of coastal protection assets, ensuring that we make the most of every pound spent and achieve a better return on public investment.

"We are supporting the safeguarding of life and local economies by making sure that the council’s coastal assets are in the condition needed for continued protection."