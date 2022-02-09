Repairs of popular Victorian bridge approved

The closed off Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: RVAD Ltd

A historic footbridge in Lowestoft is to be restored after permission was granted by councillors.

On Tuesday, February 8, East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee unanimously approved plans for the extensive repairs and refurbishment of the 19th century Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine.

The bridge has been closed since safety concerns were raised during an inspection in December 2020.

Last October East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council confirmed they were working together to finalise a "programme of repairs" to the Victorian footbridge that was built in 1887 to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

Councillor Alison Cackett said: "First of all I applaud the fact it's going to be done up.

"After 1887 with Queen Victoria's golden jubilee, I'd like to see a plaque there to say it was restored for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

"It is a historic bridge and people need to know it is maintained."

The bridge has been listed since 1993.