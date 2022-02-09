News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Repairs of popular Victorian bridge approved

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:35 PM February 9, 2022
The closed off Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft.

The closed off Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: RVAD Ltd

A historic footbridge in Lowestoft is to be restored after permission was granted by councillors.

On Tuesday, February 8, East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee unanimously approved plans for the extensive repairs and refurbishment of the 19th century Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine.

The bridge has been closed since safety concerns were raised during an inspection in December 2020.

Last October East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council confirmed they were working together to finalise a "programme of repairs" to the Victorian footbridge that was built in 1887 to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

Councillor Alison Cackett said: "First of all I applaud the fact it's going to be done up.

"After 1887 with Queen Victoria's golden jubilee, I'd like to see a plaque there to say it was restored for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

"It is a historic bridge and people need to know it is maintained."

The bridge has been listed since 1993.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Horse riders, Christine Nicholls, front, with Nathan, and Clare Hardingham with Violet, suited up in

Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Directors and some of the First Light Festival CIC team East Point Pavilion Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

'A real buzz': First look at food hall vision for iconic seafront pavilion

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, blocked after construction fencing blows over on to road

Suffolk Live News

High winds blow fencing across Lowestoft road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Expansion plans for the Horizon School in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft school to double intake after extension granted

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon