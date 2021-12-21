Referendum to be held in coastal town in new year for neighbourhood plan

People in Southwold are set to be asked to decide whether a Neighbourhood Plan for the town should be used by East Suffolk Council for future planning applications.

The Southwold Neighbourhood Plan was developed by Southwold Town Council following extensive consultation with the community as it sets out its vision for development to 2036.

Following a six-week public consultation earlier this year, an independent examination has now been completed which found the plan meets all legal requirements, subject to some amendments.

Now, as a result, East Suffolk Council has concluded that the Plan should proceed to a referendum incorporating the recommended amendments suggested by the examiner.

This referendum will take place on Thursday, February 3 2022 with details unveiled in the new year.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with planning the areas in which they live and work, and I would encourage those living in Southwold to get involved and take part in the referendum next year.”

For more information about the Southwold Neighbourhood Plan visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/southwold-neighbourhood-area/