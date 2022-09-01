News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Chance to quiz team leading 'state-of-the-art' redevelopment

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:30 AM September 1, 2022
Work on the Station Yard development in Southwold began in July 2022.

Work on the Station Yard development in Southwold began in July 2022. - Credit: Southwold Town Council

Plans for a "state-of-the-art" development in Southwold will be available to view next week.

The redevelopment of Station Yard, on the corner of Station Road and Blyth Road, began earlier this summer, with the space set to be transformed into a flexible workspace open to individuals and start-up businesses.

Representatives from architects NORR, construction team Mixbrow, and future operators MENTA will be on hand to speak to the public at a drop-in event on Tuesday, September 6 from noon until 2pm at the Town Hall.

Questions about construction and operation will be answered, while information about the site's new opportunities will be shared, along with associated training and business advice.

Once finished, the project aims to provide employment space and professional support for local businesses, as well as offering those who wish to be part of a business community the chance to network and collaborate.

There will be opportunities for co-working and tenancies that are both permanent and virtual.

