Storm Eunice leads to cancellations as homes still without power
- Credit: Mick Howes
A number of homes remain without power after the "worst sustained high winds for years" hit Suffolk.
Across the county trees were brought down, buildings were damaged and schools and roads were closed.
Almost 14,000 homes in Suffolk - including properties in Pakefield, Reydon, Halesworth, Bungay and Blyford - were hit by a power cut at the height of Storm Eunice.
UK Power Networks, which manages the power grid in the East of England, confirmed 11,900 properties in Suffolk were still affected by outages on Saturday morning.
As of 8am on Saturday, February 19 - with homes in Pakefield, Reydon, Halesworth, Bungay and Blyford still affected - a UK Power Networks spokesman said that there are currently 34,695 properties without power across the East of England.
A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Storm Eunice has damaged the electricity network in the South East and East of England, after the worst sustained high winds for years."
On Friday, Suffolk Police received 339 calls to 999 and 431 calls to 101 – 150 of these were weather related.
Teams from Suffolk Highways worked through the night to clear fallen trees and debris from the roads as they responded to 238 reports.
Among the trees reported to have been brought down in Waveney was a tree that blocked the carriageway along Toad Row in Henstead.
A tree fell on a garden wall in Grand Avenue, Pakefield and knocked some power cables down, while a tree also fell in Kirkley Park Road, Lowestoft on Friday afternoon.
Another tree fell across Lowestoft Road in Worlingham, while the full carriageway was blocked by a fallen tree along the A145 Halesworth Road in Blythburgh yesterday afternoon.
There were traffic delays as a large tree fell along the A12 at Henham.
The high winds brought down a tree which ripped through fencing at Africa Alive!'s lion enclosure in Kessingland, Lowestoft.
The damage has forced the zoo to close until Monday, February 21 at the earliest for repairs.
With damage being assessed on Saturday morning across Waveney, Lowestoft Town FC's scheduled home match against Stourbridge at Crown Meadow on February 19 has been postponed "on safety grounds."
East Suffolk Council is also suspending all its garden waste collections next week.