Bin collections continuing in Waveney despite Storm Eunice

Bin collections are being suspended in parts of East Suffolk due to the "adverse weather" conditions.

With Storm Eunice expected to bring 80mph winds to the region, and strong gusts being reported across coastal areas from noon today, East Suffolk Council has suspended bin collections in the south of the district.

Due to the adverse weather today, bin collections have now been suspended in the south of the district (Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Framlingham and surrounding areas)... #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/5l0KgxuxW8 — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) February 18, 2022

Advising of the situation on Facebook and Twitter, a council spokesman said: "This includes Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham and all surrounding villages.

"If you are expecting a collection today, please bring your bin in as it will now not be collected.

"Collections in the north of the district - Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay and Halesworth - will continue as scheduled for the time being.

"We will provide details of catch-up collections later today - thank you for your patience."

The progress of the storm

It comes as a 'major incident' has been declared in Suffolk by the Suffolk Resilience Forum as Storm Eunice hits.

As forecasters expect gusts of wind of up to 80mph between 10am and 3pm, the evolving situation has led to a major incident being declared in Suffolk.

Partners in the Suffolk Resilience Forum, including councils, health bodies, utility companies and the emergency services, made the decision this morning following an assessment of the situation facing the county.

An amber weather warning is in place for Norfolk, with a red warning for parts of Suffolk, as Storm Eunice hits the nation. - Credit: Met Office

It states: "Parts of Suffolk were placed in the red warning zone early this morning, which means there is a significant risk to life."