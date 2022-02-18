Bin collections continuing in Waveney despite Storm Eunice
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Bin collections are being suspended in parts of East Suffolk due to the "adverse weather" conditions.
With Storm Eunice expected to bring 80mph winds to the region, and strong gusts being reported across coastal areas from noon today, East Suffolk Council has suspended bin collections in the south of the district.
Advising of the situation on Facebook and Twitter, a council spokesman said: "This includes Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Felixstowe, Wickham Market, Woodbridge and Framlingham and all surrounding villages.
"If you are expecting a collection today, please bring your bin in as it will now not be collected.
"Collections in the north of the district - Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Bungay and Halesworth - will continue as scheduled for the time being.
"We will provide details of catch-up collections later today - thank you for your patience."
It comes as a 'major incident' has been declared in Suffolk by the Suffolk Resilience Forum as Storm Eunice hits.
Most Read
- 1 What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach
- 2 Warnings to stay away from cliffs and coast as Storm Eunice approaches
- 3 New street food truck gets permanent pitch at car boot sale
- 4 Cyclist in 50s receives hospital treatment after being bitten by dog
- 5 Lowestoft ecstasy dealer given suspended sentence
- 6 First of 72 bold new beach huts installed as part of £2.6m scheme
- 7 Fallen tree blocks both lanes of A12 in east Suffolk
- 8 Range Rover parked outside business centre stolen by thieves
- 9 Which Waveney schools are open during Storm Eunice?
- 10 Drug dealing footballer was caught with half a kilo of cocaine
As forecasters expect gusts of wind of up to 80mph between 10am and 3pm, the evolving situation has led to a major incident being declared in Suffolk.
Partners in the Suffolk Resilience Forum, including councils, health bodies, utility companies and the emergency services, made the decision this morning following an assessment of the situation facing the county.
It states: "Parts of Suffolk were placed in the red warning zone early this morning, which means there is a significant risk to life."