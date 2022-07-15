Striking new £2.6m beach huts unveiled in 'wonderful' setting

Dignitaries at the official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts on Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Officials have hailed the unveiling of "bold, truly unique" new beach huts along a popular seafront as part of the wider regeneration of a coastal town.

A £2.6m scheme has been completed with the official opening of the new Eastern Edge beach huts in south Lowestoft.

Dignitaries at the official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts on Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The 72 contemporary new beach huts have been installed as a replacement for 58 concrete beach chalets that were closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns and then demolished in July 2020.

Now, as part of ambitious plans to enhance Lowestoft and help the town gain further recognition as a visitor destination, the 72 striking new beach huts are now officially open.

The 72 striking new beach huts at the official opening of Eastern Edge at Lowestoft - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The contemporary beach huts - known as Eastern Edge - have been built on the site of the former Jubilee Terrace huts on Lowestoft’s seafront.

Designed by Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant, the new huts are positioned on two levels and face partially south to ensure maximum sunshine throughout the day.

The tips of the structures face eastwards, reflecting Lowestoft’s position as the most easterly location in the country.

Following demolition, work started in September 2021, with the huts manufactured by Lowestoft-based PJ Spillings, with the new platform, hut installation and ancillary works undertaken by M S Oakes.

72 contemporary beach huts, known as Eastern Edge, have been built on the site of the former Jubilee Terrace huts on Lowestoft's seafront. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Now, 36 of the beach huts are available to hire on a weekly basis, while some of the huts remain available for sale - after inquiries have flooded in for the new huts.

With 10 of the new huts having been designed with accessibility in mind, these are located on Eastern Edge’s lower tier and are accessed directly from the promenade.

Some of these huts can be linked together, by arrangement, for those needing a larger accessible space - and these are also ideal for hire.

Dignitaries at the official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts on Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

An official opening was held on Friday, July 15, to mark the completion of the Jubilee Parade project - which was one of several regeneration projects set out within the Seafront Vision, the South Seafront Masterplan and the Lowestoft Town Investment Plan.

Among those attending the unveiling was Waveney MP Peter Aldous in attendance along with representatives from East Suffolk Council, Paul Hubbard Estate Agents, Steel & Co, MS Oakes, PJ Spillings and Chaplin Farrant.

Reaction

Admitting it was "the best possible day" for the launch, Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "For me this is perhaps the best beach on the Suffolk coast and along the whole of the region.

"It has perhaps been something of a hidden jewel for too long but now with the national publicity it has been getting, these new huts really do showcase the wonderful beach we have - and it is right here on your doorstep.

"The development progressed very quickly and considering how challenging construction projects are currently they have done incredibly well.

"The design has got people talking and I think the huts do blend in well with the different shades of blue and green making them distinctive.

The 72 striking new beach huts at the official opening of Eastern Edge at Lowestoft - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"It is a wonderful setting. The two tiers provide the opportunity of wonderful views and they showcase the beach quite brilliantly.

"But it it not just the beach in front of us, behind us we have Kensington Gardens, tennis courts, with Claremont Pier and everything you could want along with all the shops along London Road South - there is nowhere similar like this on the east coast that has this offer."

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “I am absolutely delighted that this has all now come to fruition.

"It is fantastic to see these bold new beach huts officially open and available to use, ready for the summer season.

"Thanks to ambitious plans to regenerate the town, Lowestoft is gaining national recognition as a visitor destination and even more people are discovering all that the town has to offer, including our award-winning South Beach, the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion and now Eastern Edge.

“All of these projects, as well as other major redevelopments planned for the town centre, will help to really put Lowestoft on the map, encouraging more people to spend time here, while also creating a thriving place to live for local communities.”

Danny Steel, director and head of commercial property management at Steel & Co, said: “The Eastern Edge huts are bold, truly unique and something for our town to be proud of.

"Lowestoft’s South Beach is one of the best around and purchasing or hiring one of these new huts is the perfect way to enjoy it.”

Find out more

Plans are also currently under way for community activities to take place at Eastern Edge later this year.

Anyone interested in beach hut hire for a group community, school or corporate event at Eastern Edge should contact lowestoft.beach@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

You can hire the new beach huts through its dedicated booking website.

Some of the huts remain available for sale and sales enquiries can be made to Paul Hubbard Estate Agents by calling 01502 531218 or emailing info@paulhubbardonline.com