Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Coastal conference set to return to discuss flooding, erosion and more

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:10 AM October 9, 2022
East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie.

Councillor David Ritchie, chair of the Suffolk Coast Forum - Credit: Archant

A popular conference showcasing coastal protection projects in Waveney and worldwide will return this week.

The annual Suffolk Coasts and Estuaries Conference celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The conference aims to highlight innovation in the management of the coast and coastal environment, showcasing local, national and international ideas and projects.

This year's keynote speaker is Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England.

Councillor David Ritchie, chair of the Suffolk Coast Forum, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony Juniper as our keynote speaker for this our 10th annual conference.

"Today, even more than when we held our first conference in 2012, we face increasing challenges: flooding, coastal erosion and the consequences of a changing climate.

"This conference has always provided the opportunity to learn from others about innovative measures being taken to combat these issues.

"Now more than ever this is so important.”

The conference, which takes place on Thursday, October 13, has been a hybrid event since 2021 and this year’s event again offers in person and live-streaming attendance.

