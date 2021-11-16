News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Think Local' - Winter campaign launched to support businesses

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:38 AM November 16, 2021
Henry Mills helps run Mills & Sons and Daughters, a butcher and delicatessen in Southwold

A new campaign is urging visitors to East Suffolk and people living in the district to 'Think Local' over the next six months.

The Think Local campaign in East Suffolk.

The ‘Think Local’ scheme is being delivered by East Suffolk Council as it encourages people to ‘drink, feast, shop east’ this winter to boost local businesses.

Showcasing a range of businesses from across the district’s 12 towns over the next six months – with a particular focus on Christmas - ‘Think Local’ has received funding from the Welcome Back Fund to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

With Woodbridge-based PR company Satsuma Group supporting the scheme, Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “East Suffolk is teaming with incredible shops, award-winning pubs and restaurants and interesting places to experience.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development.

“In the lead up to Christmas, and beyond, we would like to encourage residents and visitors to ‘Think Local’ and celebrate and support our local producers, retailers, brands and communities wherever possible.” 

The campaign has been backed by shops across East Suffolk who are hoping Christmas trade will help them recover from a difficult 18 months.

Henry Mills helps run Mills & Sons and Daughters, a butcher and delicatessen in Southwold that was established in 1684, making the shop the oldest in the town.

He said: “Quite truthfully shops like ours would not have survived as long as they have without the support of local people.

"We know we have something special to offer customers who understand about food provenance and like the connection that shopping locally gives them.”

Three-year-old Ida McAleese always spends her pocket money in Lowestoft’s town centre and is particularly fond of the toy shop Toy Joy Oasis.

Billy, Lucy and Ida McAleese shopping in Lowestoft.

Dad Billy said: “We always try to shop locally - especially at Christmas - because visiting real people and having a tangible shopping experience is not possible online.”

If you are unable to get to your nearest high street this winter, you can still support your local businesses by using Click It Local East Suffolk, a new virtual high street service that launches on Thursday, December 2.

Residents anywhere in the district can use Click It Local East Suffolk to buy from any participating local shop.

Businesses interested in signing up with Click It Local can contact hello@clickitlocal.co.uk

Visit www.eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk for further details.

