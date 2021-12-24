Pressure group's joy over traffic calming measures for village

Speeding drivers wrecked havoc on a roundabout in Kessingland. - Credit: Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS)

A local pressure group have expressed their joy after traffic calming measures are set to be introduced in a village.

However, Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS) in Kessingland have claimed speeding still goes unabated on the bypass.

One of the damaged signposts at the Jaydene roundabout at Kessingland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Suffolk County Council have confirmed traffic calming measures will be introduced in four phases in the village

Phase one includes terminal speed sign enhancement, speed roundels, dragons teeth road markings and increased speed terminal sign sizes.

Phase two includes extending the 30mph speed limit and village gateway enhancement changing the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

A damaged signpost and tyre tracks across the Jaydene roundabout at Kessingland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Phase three includes the proposed buildouts and phase four includes the Installation of speed cushions between Field Lane and the proposed development opposite “Pond Farm” at five locations.

“This is a positive development in ensuring that local residents are going to have a higher quality of life and better standard of living within the village”, said Chris Thomas, Chair of RANS.

“We welcome that they want to ensure the whole village is 30mph, and also have clear road markings through the use of speed roundels.”