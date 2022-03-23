Anger as trees planted for Jubilee destroyed within days

The plaque that had been unveiled at the ceremony at Rosedale Park, Lowestoft that was subsequently stolen. - Credit: Mick Howes

A town mayor and heartbroken children have condemned the "mindless" actions of vandals after a tree was destroyed in a popular park.

Officials have hit out at those causing "intentional destruction" - just days after a tree had been planted as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And with further damage being caused in parks across Lowestoft, police have been informed of the latest spare of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Pupils from Grove Primary School, the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green, councillors and special guests at the planting of the Oak tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft.

On Friday, March 11 trees were planted at Rosedale Park and at Gunton Community Park in Lowestoft as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project - a national initiative that is seeing trees planted across the country to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Suffolk County councillor Jenny Ceresa at the official ceremony, prior to the platinum Jubilee plaque being removed and the tree destroyed.

Lowestoft town councillors were joined by Suffolk County councillor Jenny Ceresa and eco-warrior pupils from Grove Primary School at Rosedale Park, as the mayor Alan Green planted an oak tree, one of several new trees to be planted.

At the special event, the mayor of Lowestoft said: “Planting more trees will help to tackle the climate crisis and will be a fitting legacy to honour The Queen’s leadership of the nation and to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.”

With the oak trees and plaques supplied by East Suffolk Council as part of their Treebilee scheme, there was shock and sadness this week as within the space of a few days the Oak tree had been "severely damaged" while the plaque was stolen.

All that remained of the vandalised tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft.

The mayor said: "Following our event to plant an Oak Tree at Rosedale Park, which involved children from the local school, we are deeply disappointed that someone has not only removed the commemorative plaque but also destroyed the newly planted tree.

"Tree planting not only costs money but is imperative to the future of our environment.

"This mindless vandalism does not reflect well on our town when in 100s of other locations throughout the country, Green Canopy trees will thrive for future generations.

"It is with the utmost disappointment, that newly planted trees at other locations have also been vandalised.”

The town council has since replaced both the tree and plaque at Rosedale Park, while Lowestoft Police have been informed.

Lowestoft Town Council has replaced the tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft.

Equally "disappointed and frustrated", the eco warrior team at Grove Primary in Carlton Colville were "saddened" to hear about the recent vandalism.

Lowestoft Town Council has replaced the tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft.

A group spokesman said: "We felt happy when we planted the tree and now it is destroyed we feel angry and alarmed.

"We loved planting the tree because the tree commemorated the Queen's Jubilee.

"Now we all feel very upset."

A town council spokesman added: "At part of the town council’s Climate Emergency declaration we are delivering a programme of tree planting and we do need your support with this.

"Several of our recently planted trees have been damaged or removed.

"This is believed to be intentional destruction.

"Please be aware of our planting in our parks and respect the sapling trees and let them flourish for future generations as intended.

"If you witness any vandalism or anti-social behaviour please call Suffolk Police on 101."