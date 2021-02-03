Tributes paid to 'dedicated' town councillor who will be 'greatly missed'

Published: 1:43 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM February 3, 2021

A "dedicated and energetic" town councillor has died, days after attending a council meeting from her hospital bed.

Sue Barnard passed away on Tuesday, February 2, at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, eight years after being given 12 months to live after battling cancer.

She represented the Gunton ward since Lowestoft Town Council was formed in 2017, and retained her seat in the local elections in May 2019.

Lowestoft Town Councillor Sue Barnard. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A spokesperson for Lowestoft Town Council said: "Sue was a dedicated and energetic councillor representing the Gunton ward and was re-elected in May 2019, with a large majority, which was testament to how well thought of she was in her local community.

"Sue served on many of the town council's committees and had a particular interest in open spaces and the local historical environment.

"Her love and knowledge of gardening and plants was beneficial to the council, including the many voluntary hours she spent planting bulbs in Sparrows Nest and Arnold's Bequest.

"Sue will be greatly missed by her fellow councillors and the officers of the town council."

Miss Barnard, who was born in Lowestoft and lived in the town for most of her life, was on six council committees, including planning and the climate emergency committee, as well as five sub-committees and the Triangle Market working group.

As well as her work with the town council, Miss Barnard was an active member of the Gunton Residents' Association, as well as the town's branch of the Suffolk Family History Society, and also helped to establish the Friends of Dip Farm group.

Town mayor Alan Green said: "Sue was a dedicated councillor and even last week she attended a council meeting on Zoom from her hospital bed.

Sue Barnard represented the Gunton ward since Lowestoft Town Council was formed in 2017. - Credit: Nick Butcher

"She was diagnosed with myeloma eight years ago and was given a year to live, but she vowed she was going to beat that.

"The environment was her main thing and her last words were to ask that people don't send cards as they aren't environmentally friendly, which was typical Sue.

"She was a really good person and didn't let anything get in her way. She will definitely be missed."