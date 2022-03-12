Ukraine flag unveiled at town hall as £10,000 donation supports aid appeal
- Credit: Mick Howes
A town council has shown its support for those affected amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.
Earlier this week, the generosity of people in Lowestoft was hailed as large queues formed outside The Point - Brainwave Independence Group's headquarters - to donate "an amazing" amount of items in support of those displaced in the conflict.
And now, after Lowestoft Town Council installed the Ukrainian flag at the Town Hall on Wednesday, councillors agreed to pay a £10,000 donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukrainian Aid appeal.
A town council spokesman said that the Ukrainian flag is now "flying over the town" at the Town Hall "as a symbol of support to the people of Ukraine in this difficult time."
Thanking the contractor that placed the flag free of charge at the Town Hall, the spokesman added: "The cherry picker operator did not charge for their time in the spirit of showing their support also for Ukraine."
On Thursday, Lowestoft Town Council's Finance and Governance Committee met at Hamilton House, where the Ukraine crisis was discussed in one of the items.
The meeting heard town councillors agreed to donate £10,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Aid appeal - which will be match funded by central Government - "on behalf of the people of Lowestoft" and in support of "such an important issue."
Alan Green, mayor of Lowestoft, said: “The Town Council has agreed specifically to donate £10,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukrainian Aid appeal, which is based on match funding by the Government.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed after Lowestoft stabbing
- 2 Salon owners say sinkhole is already costing them business
- 3 Delays warning as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft
- 4 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
- 5 Lowestoft arsonist jailed for nine years
- 6 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
- 7 Inaugural festival-style market to hit Lowestoft offering 'perfect vibe'
- 8 NHS dental contract for Lowestoft doesn't go far enough, say campaigners
- 9 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 10 Unlicensed VW Passat driver ignored police order to stop
"DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.”
Councillor Wendy Brooks added “that this donation was on behalf of the people of Lowestoft” with councillor Sonia Barker echoing these sentiments, adding that “it was such an important issue for the town to support”.
Councillor Andy Pearce, Finance and Governance Committee chairman, said: “This is not an exclusive grant and if there is a requirement to support refugees coming into Suffolk, the council would again consider the international and local situation”.