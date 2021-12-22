Scheme proposed 'to enhance' Victorian footbridge in Lowestoft
A popular 19th century footbridge that was temporarily closed after safety concerns were raised could soon be set for a new lease of life.
Plans have been lodged with a scheme of "repair and reinstatement works" being proposed to a designated listed structure in Lowestoft.
A listed building consent application was submitted to East Suffolk Council last week centring around the "Repair and refurbishment of existing pedestrian bridge".
The Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft, was closed after safety concerns had been raised during an inspection last December.
In October it was confirmed East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council were working together to finalise a "programme of repairs" to the Victorian footbridge that was built in 1887 to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.
With plans currently "awaiting decision" a design and access statement submitted to the council by agent RVAD Ltd, on behalf of the applicant Ian Woodford, states: "The application site currently forms the Grade II Listed, late-19th Century pedestrian footbridge of Jubilee Bridge.
"Whilst a number of repairs and replacement of various elements of the original bridge structure have occurred in the intervening years, due to its age and the nature of the weather conditions in such a coastal location, the bridge now unfortunately exhibits signs of more substantial decay and corrosion.
"As a result, the bridge is currently closed-off and unable to be used for health and safety reasons, with the proposals now put forward involving a more comprehensive programme of works repair and refurbishment of the existing Grade II Listed structure, in order to allow safe future usage to recommence upon their completion."
The proposed schedule of works includes removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck of the bridge and some of the supporting steel bracing on the underside of the bridge, as well as replacing and removing sections of the side balustrading panels and associated hand-rail and other associated works.
It concludes: "The proposals put forward seek to repair and refurbish the acknowledged designated heritage asset of Jubilee Bridge and, in turn, retain and enhance an important pedestrian entrance to the similarly designated heritage asset of Belle Vue Park, and the wider surrounding heritage asset of the North Lowestoft Conservation Area."