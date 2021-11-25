Festive fun for all the family at Victorian-themed switch-on event

Festive fun will hit a town centre next weekend as a Christmas lights switch-on spectacular returns.

After Lowestoft’s Christmas lights switch-on and festive fun had been put "on hold" last year amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, preparations are gearing up for a Victorian-themed event.

The organisation behind Lowestoft's Business Improvement District has announced its plans for the Christmas countdown.

Lowestoft Vision, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, will host an afternoon of fun and entertainment from noon on December 4.

The Christmas tree installed in Lowestoft town centre ahead of the switch-on event. - Credit: Discover Lowestoft

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "Join us for our the first Christmas lights switch-on since 2019.

"The town will be hosting a 'Charles Dickens - A Christmas Carol' theme throughout the town centre, historic High Street, Bevan Street East and Suffolk Road with shops and businesses taking part by dressing up in Victorian costumes."

From noon onwards visitors are being encouraged to look out for "Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchet, Tiny Tim, Ghost of Christmas past, present and yet to come" as they roam the town centre.

A Victorian wordsearch competition will also be taking centre stage as entrants have the chance to win a Christmas hamper by searching for hidden letters in shops throughout the town.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman added: "All you need to do is unscramble the letters to reveal a word(s) connected to A Christmas Carol.

"Once completed, hand this into the team at the stage and the winner will be announced by Scrooge himself before the lights are officially switched on."

With entertainment hitting the stage from 3pm, the lights switch-on is due to take place at 5pm.

The Lowestoft Christmas lights switch-on event in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

To coincide with Christmas lights festive events across the district, East Suffolk Council is offering free parking in council-owned car parks in Lowestoft from 4pm on Saturday, December 4.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk council's cabinet member for Transport, said: “We hope this encourages even more people to visit towns across the district, to enjoy the Christmas events and support local businesses.”

Signs are in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.

Lowestoft Town Council is also set to host a special Christmas market on the Triangle Market on Saturday, December 4, before the lights switch-on, which will include music from My Choir Rocks and The Marina Ukulele Orchestra.