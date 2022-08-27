Vital £67m flood defence works gathering pace to protect town

A multi-million-pound scheme of works to protect a coastal town is continuing "at pace".

Construction works to reduce the risk of flooding in Lowestoft have been under way since the first phase began in May last year.

Work to protect 1500 homes and 825 businesses from floods as part of the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP) is gathering pace.

Details of the Lowestoft FRMP construction works on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

It will see a tidal flood barrier built in Lowestoft’s outer harbour, along with tidal flood walls to the north and south of the barrier, to protect hundreds of homes, businesses and key infrastructure in the town from flooding.

Works continuing on the tidal flood walls on Waveney Drive and Station Square in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Construction work for the tidal flood walls on Hamilton Road and Waveney Road is due to be completed in the spring next year, with package two of the flood wall construction having started in January 2022.

Works gathering pace as part of the tidal flood walls on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Since May, and continuing until the winter, Hamilton Road in Lowestoft has been temporarily closed between Whapload Road and Newcombe Road as the new tidal flood walls are installed "which will comprise demountable defences and brick clad concrete walls."

All this week the A47 Waveney Road in Lowestoft was closed overnight from 8pm to 6am on August 26 to "enable the continued construction of tidal flood walls."

Works previously under way for the construction of glass flood walls around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club and the South Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A demountable flood gate is also being built on South Pier in Lowestoft with works under way between January and March this year, before restarting in October this year.

Works previously under way for the construction of glass flood walls around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club and the South Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

This will also see the construction of glass flood walls around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club and the South Pier.

A Lowestoft FRMP spokesman said: "The £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP) which is continuing - with tidal works due for completion next year.

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works previously taking place on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The tidal flood walls are on target for completion in 2023.

"Construction on the tidal flood walls is continuing well.

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works previously taking place on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The works on Hamilton Road continue at pace, with much of the work now completed.

The Lowestoft FRMP construction works previously taking place on Hamilton Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have continued to make progress on the works to the port entrance with flood gates now installed.

"Work on Waveney Road has progressed into the Station Square area.

"As part of this work the footpath on the port side of Waveney Road will be closed until spring 2023 from the port entrance to the end of the bascule bridge."

A major part of the project will see a tidal barrier - a 40m mitre flood gate - constructed, which is due to complete in spring 2026.

The Lowestoft FRMP spokesman said: "The tidal barrier, which is the second largest of its kind in the UK and the only barrier to be built in a channel which cannot be diverted during construction, is currently going through its detailed design phase.

"This is a complex construction project which also requires permission from the Secretary of State for the Environment by way of a Transport Works Act Order."

Last month the Environmental Impact Assessment for the barrier design was started, with stakeholders to be consulted this autumn.

Next month, as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days 2022, the Lowestoft FRMP will be

holding an exhibition allowing people to find out more about the project and the history of flooding in Lowestoft at the Parcels Office on Lowestoft Railway Station.

Background

The Lowestoft FRMP was established after the December 2013 tidal surge to develop a way forward "to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and from extreme rainfall."

In December 2013 the “devastating” storm surge caused havoc along the east coast – with Lowestoft one of the worst-affected communities.

Back then, 158 residential and 233 commercial properties were flooded in the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad area while tidal flooding resulted in the closure of key transportation links.

With the Lowestoft FRMP representing a major capital investment for the town of around £67m, the target date for completion is spring 2026.