Nine Waveney schools have buildings at 'serious risk of imminent failure'

Nine schools in Waveney are in need of "immediate" repairs, a government report has found.

The Department for Education (DfE) say 90 schools in Suffolk have been given a 'D' rating for at least one building on their premises, meaning they are deemed "life expired and/or serious risk of imminent failure".

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "Just like our homes, from time to time school buildings will need repairs and we make these as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"These may range from broken lighting, an uneven playground or something substantial like roof repairs, which need urgent attention.

"As well as the review by the Department for Education, we carry out regular checks on our buildings. Health and safety within our school buildings is incredibly important to us."

Categorised by parliamentary constituency, the 90 schools in Suffolk include 17 in Bury St Edmunds, 15 in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, 14 each in South Suffolk, Suffolk Coastal and West Suffolk, nine in Waveney, and seven in Ipswich.

The government's Condition Data Collection (CDC) programme is designed to collect data on the building condition of government-funded schools in England.

Following visits to every state school in England between 2017 and 2019, surveyors collected data on 22,031 schools, comprising 63,942 teaching blocks.

One key finding from the programme was that it would cost £11.4b to repair or replace all defective elements in the school estate.

Though data relating to England as a whole was published in May 2021, parliamentary constituency and local authority-specific data was only set out after a parliamentary question at the end of last month.

Following calls to make the report's findings public, director of capital at the DfE Rory Kennedy has recently confirmed that the government will publish a summary report later this year.

Many are still pushing for the reports to be published in full, but Mr Kennedy warned that schools could be "deluged by various contractors who may or may not be qualified approaching them for work".