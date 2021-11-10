Where will share of £12.8million carbon-cutting fund target in Waveney?

Lowestoft Library has been included in the plans - Credit: Mick Howes

Nearly £13million will be spent on cutting carbon emissions from a range of buildings around Suffolk.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet unanimously agreed to invest the money on Tuesday as part of the fight against the climate crisis.

But which buildings in Waveney have been included in the £12.8million energy management plan?

The customer services centre, on Marina, in Lowestoft, will be targeted. - Credit: Archant

Ashby House, a children's home in Lowestoft, as well as the Boston Lodge Youth Centre, Colville House, and the day centre, on Kirkley Cliff Road, featured on the list.

A number of corporate buildings will also be targeted, including the council's Customer Services Centre at the Marina Centre and the Orbis Energy Centre.

Both the Riverside Offices, which house offices for Suffolk County and East Suffolk Councils and the nearby registration of births, deaths and marriages centre on 2 Canning Road, are also included.

Bungay Library has been included in the plans - Credit: Nick Butcher

You may also want to watch:

Fire stations for Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Reydon and Wrentham will all be targeted, along with libraries in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Kessingland, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, and Southwold.

The list also includes The Hold, a £20m development in Ipswich where lorry loads of original Lowestoft Record Office archives were moved in April.