Lowestoft Journal > News

Breaking

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:40 PM September 18, 2021   
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to a police incident. 

London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to a police incident. - Credit: Ryan Godbold

A major road in Lowestoft is currently partially closed due to an ongoing police incident in the town.

The police are currently on the scene of an incident in London Road South, with traffic building in the area due to the closure. 

A man who lives in the road said he has seen cordons in place from the Carlton Road junction to the Lorne Park Road junction. 

First Bus has also reported delays to services X2, X22 and 99.

Suffolk Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow. 

Lowestoft News

