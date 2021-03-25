Lone fisherman's engine trouble sparks lifeboat call-out

Published: 10:54 AM March 25, 2021

A lone fisherman in trouble at sea prompted a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called out late in the evening to aid an angling boat in difficulty.

The crew of ‘Patsy Knight’ responded at 9.33pm on Wednesday, March 24 to assist the lone fisherman on a small angling boat, which was stranded with engine failure.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: "We soon reached the 20ft angling boat which was stranded a mile off the shore and close to the Newcome Sands.

"The skipper told us that he was unable to start his engine.

"He had managed to anchor the vessel while waiting for help to arrive although he feared that it was dragging.”

Mr Fox added: "With a relatively calm sea, the crew connected a tow line and we brought the craft into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina arriving just before 11pm.”