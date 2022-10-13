News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Long-serving Rotarian honoured with special award

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:22 PM October 13, 2022
Nick Corke, District Com Voc leader, Brian Hunter

Brian Hunter (right) receives his award from Nick Corke, District Com Voc leader. - Credit: John Hemming

A long-serving Rotarian and former club president has been honoured with a special award.

Brian Hunter, from Oulton, has been recognised for his outstanding service to the community of Lowestoft with a Rotary District Community Service Award.

As a long-serving member, vice-president and former president of the Rotary Club of Lowestoft, Mr Hunter was awarded the District Com Voc Trophy for services to the community and vocational activities over the years.

Having spent many years supporting good causes, Mr Hunter was presented with a trophy by Nick Corke, District Com Voc leader.

Mr Corke outlined some of Mr Hunter's achievements at a special presentation, highlighting how he has organised Crucial Crew for the past 18 years, interrupted by Coronavirus for the past two years, but ready to go again this year, when some 1,300 Year 6 pupils are expected to attend. 

He was a major part of running the Lowestoft Airshow for a decade and with his wife Sheila, Mr and Mrs Hunter have also supported a school in Bulgaria which has "become like a second home to them."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Vacant land Leisure Way Lowestoft earmarked for new McDonald's restaurant Travelodge 

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant on vacant land moves a step closer

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sausage dog walk in SOuthwold 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Woods Loke Primary School

School's joy as inspection fails to find any flaws

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon