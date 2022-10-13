Long-serving Rotarian honoured with special award

Brian Hunter (right) receives his award from Nick Corke, District Com Voc leader. - Credit: John Hemming

A long-serving Rotarian and former club president has been honoured with a special award.

Brian Hunter, from Oulton, has been recognised for his outstanding service to the community of Lowestoft with a Rotary District Community Service Award.

As a long-serving member, vice-president and former president of the Rotary Club of Lowestoft, Mr Hunter was awarded the District Com Voc Trophy for services to the community and vocational activities over the years.

Having spent many years supporting good causes, Mr Hunter was presented with a trophy by Nick Corke, District Com Voc leader.

Mr Corke outlined some of Mr Hunter's achievements at a special presentation, highlighting how he has organised Crucial Crew for the past 18 years, interrupted by Coronavirus for the past two years, but ready to go again this year, when some 1,300 Year 6 pupils are expected to attend.

He was a major part of running the Lowestoft Airshow for a decade and with his wife Sheila, Mr and Mrs Hunter have also supported a school in Bulgaria which has "become like a second home to them."