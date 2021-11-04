News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Unique charity embarks on next big challenge

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:22 PM November 4, 2021
Duane Ashworth new bar area Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft

Duane Ashworth, chairman of the management committee, at the new bar area in the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

A charity that provides a welcoming seafront holiday accommodation to former members of the armed, merchant and emergency services is looking to the future.

The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre Lowestoft

Flying the flag for the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

After being set up in memory of one of the nation's greatest war heroes on August 7, 1919 the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft has made numerous changes over the past 18 months.

The historic grade II listed building on Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft was founded by the former secretary of state for war.

At its height in the 1920s 100 people would use the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre on a daily basis.

The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

But given the history of the building, it needs significant improvements - with a number of adaptations desperately required - including wheelchair lifts and wetroom facilities in the bathrooms so guests with disabilities can continue to visit.

Throughout its history, the centre has relied on donations - with further help needed to ensure the centre can continue its vital work.

Over the past 18 months the centre's trustees and management committee has worked tirelessly - having to reschedule bookings amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Inside The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft.

Inside The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

And during the lockdown "lots of improvements" have been made.

Duane Ashworth, chairman of the management committee, said: "We used to operate between April to October, but we're running longer now - from February to November."

With full week holidays, short breaks and bed and breakfast only breaks available, Mr Ashworth added: "We managed to reschedule lots of bookings during COVID, but we still suffered a big loss of income.

"Last year was difficult, but we have introduced bed and breakfast bookings that have really helped.

"We have made lots of improvements, and the renovations we are doing now should set us up for quite a while.

"We have had to waterproof the building, which was the biggest thing we had to do.

"The whole front of the building was repointed, with new guttering and much more.

"That was largely down to the Victoria Cross Trust, who helped us steam clean the building."

The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre billiard room

The new billiard room at the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

Bedrooms have been upgraded along with a new computer room, a snooker lounge, a new bar for guests and a raft of changes to rooms and lounge areas.

Mr Ashworth added: "Our main project now is turning the bathroom areas into wetrooms.

"That will cost £30,000 and we are fundraising towards that."

Newly decorated areas at the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft

Newly decorated areas at the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre

And at the end of last year Kitchener’s received a Lowestoft Town Council grant of £1500 to purchase two new computers and a printer.

This is being used to assist veterans and the community, and chair of trustees, Denise Brady, said: “We are grateful to Lowestoft Town Council for providing this grant to enable us to develop community ties."

Now the centre provides armed forces coffee mornings, Sunday carveries for the community, a veterans breakfast club twice a month, meeting rooms for The Matthew Project 'Outside the Wire' programme as well as hosting afternoon tea events and meetings for the Kirkley Kitchener's WI - while a Christmas fair is set to be held on December 5.

Keen to make Kitcheners a focal point of the community, Mrs Brady added: "We still find that a lot of local people don't realise what this centre is?"

Regular guests Mr and Mrs Twomlow, from Worcestershire, said: "We have been coming here for the past 15 years on breaks, twice a year and usually in the same months.

"We love it, and there are fantastic views of the seafront."

The centre's next big fundraiser is on June 13 next year, on what will be 10 years since Mr Ashworth's son - Grenadier Guard James Ashworth - was killed in Afghanistan.

Mr Ashworth said: "We are aiming to complete a tandem parachute jump at Ellough airfield in Beccles.

"Hopefully we can get 50 skydivers to raise £500 each - that's £25,000 - and that would be a massive help to our collection."

To find out more about the centre's upcoming events, to book a Sunday carvery, or get involved in fundraising call 01502 573564 email enquiries@kitchenerslowestoft.co.uk or visit www.kitchenerslowestoft.co.uk

New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon