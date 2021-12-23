'Fantastic': Outdoor carol concert marks Christmas countdown

Fine crowds of people turned out as the countdown to Christmas was marked in style with a special carol service.

The Lord Kitchener's presented a free outdoor Christmas carol concert in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft held a carol concert on Saturday evening in the Kitchener's public garden area opposite to the popular centre on Kirkley Cliff.

The Lord Kitchener's presented a free outdoor Christmas carol concert in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Taking place a week before Christmas, the Band of the Household Cavalry Division travelled from Windsor to accompany the singing during the popular event.

The Lord Kitchener's presented a free outdoor Christmas carol concert in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Waveney Singers also dressed for the occasion to lead the carols as the crowds of more than 100 people enjoyed mulled wine and roasted chestnuts to warm them on a foggy night.

Leading the singing at the free outdoor Christmas carol concert in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the Lord Kitchener's presenting the free outdoor carol concert in the Kitchener’s garden, it was hailed by those attending as a "fantastic evening" as people got into the Christmas spirit.