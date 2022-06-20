Road closed after lorry full of turkeys overturns near A144

Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry - Credit: Lowestoft fire service

A road has been closed after a lorry full of turkeys overturned in a Suffolk village near the A144.

The lorry overturned at about 4.30am this morning on Sparrowhawk Road in Upper Holton, between Bungay and Halesworth.

Police and three fire engines, from Lowestoft, Bungay and Halesworth, were called to the scene to release the driver and make the scene safe.

The road remains closed following the incident, however so far it has not caused long delays.

🚨 Incident 🚨

04:34 #BlueWatch along with crews from #Halesworth and #Bungay attended a RTC involving a hgv full of turkeys on its side. 🦃🚛 Driver released by fire service, scene left with @SuffolkPolice 🚒🚒🚒🚓 @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/QHiYE9qVeh — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) June 20, 2022

Crews left the scene at about 5.50am.



