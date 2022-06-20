Road closed after lorry full of turkeys overturns near A144
Published: 8:03 AM June 20, 2022
Updated: 8:48 AM June 20, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft fire service
A road has been closed after a lorry full of turkeys overturned in a Suffolk village near the A144.
The lorry overturned at about 4.30am this morning on Sparrowhawk Road in Upper Holton, between Bungay and Halesworth.
Police and three fire engines, from Lowestoft, Bungay and Halesworth, were called to the scene to release the driver and make the scene safe.
The road remains closed following the incident, however so far it has not caused long delays.
Crews left the scene at about 5.50am.