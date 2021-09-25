Stranded fishing vessel towed to safety by lifeboats

Live

Published: 2:41 PM September 25, 2021

A fishing vessel in difficulty at sea with engine failure prompted a speedy response from two lifeboat crews.

The voluntary crew of the Aldeburgh and Lowestoft RNLI lifeboats responded in the early hours of Saturday, September 25 after a fishing vessel encountered engine failure.

With Aldeburgh RNLI Lifeboat ‘Freddie Cooper’ alerted to the initial call at 1.30am, the stranded fishing vessel was located 10 miles east to south-east off Orford Ness.

Aldeburgh Lifeboat coxswain Steve Saint said: “The two-man crew on the 10m Lowestoft based vessel had been long line fishing when their engines stopped.

"They found air in the fuel lines and although they managed to get the engine to run intermittently it then stopped and they were unable to restart it.

"We assessed the situation and decided that towing the fishing boat was necessary, as we connected a line and began heading to the north."

Lowestoft Lifeboat with the stranded fishing vessel. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: "We rendezvoused with Aldeburgh lifeboat at 6.40am off Southwold and took over towing the vessel.

"The fishing boat was safely brought into Lowestoft and moored in Hamilton Dock at 8.30am.”