Millions or 'just' $300,000? Experts split over Lowestoft Banksy valuation
- Credit: Mick Howes
Art dealers are split over the value of a Banksy which was removed from a Lowestoft street - with estimates ranging from millions to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
John Brandler, a private art dealer from Brentwood, Essex, said he believes the sandcastle piece could sell for 'millions' after it was revealed on Monday that it will be shipped off to Juliens Auction House in Culver City, California, where the owner of Lowestoft Electrical, who lives in London, plans to sell or auction it off.
It comes as Banksy's last piece, Love in the Bin, sold for £16million at Sotheby's in London in October.
Mr Brandler said: "The owner of the former Lowestoft Electrical store originally put the property on the market for £300,000 but then took it off the market and put it back on the market for £500,000.
"He has now decided to sell the piece at auction in America.
"Considering Banksy's last piece sold for £16 million in October, the owner may be surprised to know that this piece could sell for millions, making him quite a lot of money.
"This piece does not have a certificate proving it is a genuine Banksy piece yet, meaning it can not be sold or auctioned off in the UK.
"However, Banksy posting the 'Spraycation' artworks on his Instagram page acts as verification that it is a genuine Banksy piece for art dealers across the rest of the world."
Most Read
- 1 'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal
- 2 Lowestoft school evacuated after fire broke out in kitchen
- 3 Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town
- 4 New Tesco store opens in Lowestoft with 15 jobs created
- 5 Drivers face diversions with overnight closure of A47 bridge in Lowestoft
- 6 'Beautiful bittern' booms into view as street artist unveils mural
- 7 Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December
- 8 Warning over scam family WhatsApp messages
- 9 Roadworks to know about across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this week
- 10 Trespasser 'not located' after incident on railway line
But Andrew Lilley, contemporary art consultant of Lilley Fine Art in Belfast, which has a large Banksy collection, believes it will sell for a more moderate $300,000 to $400,000 because it is a street piece with no official Banksy certificate.
Workers at the Banksy artwork removed it on Sunday and it is now on its way to America.
It has now been revealed when it will go on auction and how you can get involved.
Darren Julien, CEO/President of Juliens in California said: "The piece will definitely sell minimum in the hundreds of thousands, potentially in the millions.
"We are planning to sell it in January around our auction for MusiCares during Grammy’s week.
"Many of the top Rock “n” Rollers are Banksy collectors and the auction will take place in our Beverly Hills Gallery.
"People will be able to bid online at www.juliensauctions.com as well on the phone, by proxy and in person.
"Online bidders will be able to bid in real time where they can see and hear the auctioneer."