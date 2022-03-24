'Show your support for Ukraine:' Firefighters to host charity car washes

Two fire stations in East Suffolk will be holding special charity events this weekend as they show support for the people of Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, firefighters from across Suffolk will be carrying out car washes at many of its fire stations, raising much needed funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee as part of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Crews from Lowestoft South and Beccles fire stations will be dusting off their buckets of soapy water and sponges to boost a worthy cause.

Both fire stations - on Stradbroke Road in south Lowestoft and Ravensmere in Beccles - will be hosting charity car washes from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 26 "to show support for Ukraine."

A brigade spokesman said Brandon, Hadleigh, Holbrook, Ixworth, Newmarket and Stowmarket fire stations were also taking part, adding: "If you cannot get to a car wash, please feel free to donate a small amount via our JustGiving page."