News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Show your support for Ukraine:' Firefighters to host charity car washes

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:27 AM March 24, 2022
Lowestoft South Fire Station.

Lowestoft South fire station. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Two fire stations in East Suffolk will be holding special charity events this weekend as they show support for the people of Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, firefighters from across Suffolk will be carrying out car washes at many of its fire stations, raising much needed funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee as part of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Crews from Lowestoft South and Beccles fire stations will be dusting off their buckets of soapy water and sponges to boost a worthy cause.

Both fire stations - on Stradbroke Road in south Lowestoft and Ravensmere in Beccles - will be hosting charity car washes from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 26 "to show support for Ukraine."

A brigade spokesman said Brandon, Hadleigh, Holbrook, Ixworth, Newmarket and Stowmarket fire stations were also taking part, adding: "If you cannot get to a car wash, please feel free to donate a small amount via our JustGiving page."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Support Ukraine
Lowestoft News
Beccles News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

More than 75 motorists commit offences during 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences.

23-year-old Lowestoft man jailed for drug offences

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Beth O’Grady, Joel Charles, Cllr Alan Green, Emma Krijgsman and Lauren Goulder

New employment service unveiled in vacant town centre retail store

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Road to be closed as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon