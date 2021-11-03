Fears Waveney towns could be 'hotbeds' for extremism dismissed

Lowestoft and Beccles have been identified as potential hotbeds for right-wing extremism - Credit: Mick Howes/Danielle Booden

Claims Lowestoft and Beccles could become "hotbeds for right-wing extremism" have been labelled unrecognisable.

Anti-racist group Hope not Hate says it has identified the areas in England and Wales most at risk as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout - warning preventative action is needed.

Its report, Building Back Resilience, names east Suffolk - specifically Beccles, Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Kesgrave and Woodbridge - among 52 out of 335 local authority areas looked at where Covid and "real economic difficulty'" had created a "perfect storm" putting it at risk of "division and rising hate."

The 52 areas are said to have "less liberal" attitudes towards migration and multiculturalism.

The report, which came as a result of a 1,512 person poll, available data and conversations with councillors from 14 authorities, states: "This does not mean they will automatically be susceptible to far right overtures, or even that they are the most vulnerable in the country to cohesion issues.

"But it does mean that these are the areas where Covid-19 has heightened existing risks."

The report highlights seaside resorts, including Great Yarmouth which also features on the list, as having been impacted due to their reliance on tourism.

In January 2021, former EDL regional organiser Ivan Humble, who now campaigns to stop radicalisation, labelled the pandemic a "radical extremist's dream", saying people facing unemployment, domestic abuse or difficult circumstances might seek validation in conspiracy theories or far-right narratives.

Now, he said: "While the report does highlight the challenges communities across the UK have faced due to the Covid pandemic, social cohesion and integration is made up of several factors to ensure it does not lead to resentment, hate and division.

"In my work within the local community, I have found that small acts and effort can potentially make the biggest changes.

"Therefore, there is a sense of responsibility on us all to safeguard those most vulnerable, while supporting each other to be resilient.

"Through the pandemic, we have seen a lot of good which has brought people, neighbourhoods and communities closer together, because in times of hardship, it is easy to point fingers.

"But we all need to work together and take the responsibility to improve the lives of all."

Former Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, who represents the Beccles and Worlingham ward on East Suffolk Council, said the findings did not match with her experiences in the area.

She said: "Beccles is such a close knit, welcoming community.

"One thing we have been really conscious of as local councillors is keeping things as grassroots as possible and sorting out problems as quickly as possible.

"Where issues aren't addressed, it can lead to people being exploited by people who want to make trouble, but I can't see that happening here because we are a close knit community where people care about each other.

"The biggest evidence of our community spirit is Beccles' new community hub, which is the next step from our support groups at the start of the pandemic, and a safe space without judgement where people can come and join in regardless of who they are.

"Hopefully that leads to Beccles being a happy and safe place to be."

A spokesman for Hope not Hate said: "The findings are not a comment on the work already going on locally. Fantastic things are being done by authorities and voluntary groups across many of the 52 places.

"The point is that more central government support is needed for this in the coming years, especially in these areas.

"It is not saying that the far right are mobilising in every one of these areas."