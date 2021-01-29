Binman suffers suspected broken hip after lorry incident

Published: 1:54 PM January 29, 2021

A refuse collector was injured following an incident with a bin lorry in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft. - Credit: ARCHANT

A binman has suffered a suspected broken hip after an early morning incident with a bin lorry.

Emergency services were called to Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft, at 6.50am on Friday morning, January 29, following reports a member of a refuse collection team had been injured.

The man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital with a suspected broken hip.

A spokesperson for Waveney Norse said: "We can confirm that an incident involving one of our Waveney Norse refuse operatives took place in Lowestoft this morning.

"Emergency services attended the scene and he was transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

"A police investigation, with which Norse if fully cooperating, is being held into the incident and it is therefore inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.

"However, it remains to be said that our priority remains with the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our staff, and once initial inquiries are completed, Norse will be holding its own investigation into this matter."

Suffolk Police closed the road while emergency services attended the scene, before reopening at 9.40am.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an East Anglian Air Ambulance response car were called out to a road traffic collision on Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft, this morning just before 7am.

"A man was transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment."