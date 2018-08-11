Boy, 15, rebailed after serious sexual assault of woman in her own home

Published: 6:48 AM August 11, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked by an intruder in her own home has been rebailed.

At around 11.50pm on Thursday, June 28, an intruder entered a home in the Yarmouth Road area of Lowestoft and sexually assaulted the woman inside.

When disturbed he left and was seen heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

On the night of the attack a male was also seen looking into the window of another property at around 11pm.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on Thursday, July 12.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but later released on bail until August 8.

The boy has now been rebailed to return to police on Friday, October 12.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about this attack or witnessed anything suspicious to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 35765/18