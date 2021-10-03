News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:09 PM October 3, 2021    Updated: 8:41 PM October 3, 2021
Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the roof of a Lowestoft school. 

Witnesses spotted flames leaping from the roof of a building at Poplars School in St Margarets Road at 7pm on Sunday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Smoke could be seen from the roof of the building but by the time the fire service arrived the fire was all but out - there was not any action needed by the fire service in the end." 

There has been no reports of any injuries. 

A spokesman for Poplars Primary School said: "Thank you to everyone for your concerns.

"There was a small localised fire on the roof, which has been dealt with and made safe.

"Fortunately this has not affected the building in any way and we will be open as normal tomorrow."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

