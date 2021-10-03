Primary school roof catches fire

Breaking

Published: 8:09 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 8:41 PM October 3, 2021

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft - Credit: Charlotte Bartram

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the roof of a Lowestoft school.

Witnesses spotted flames leaping from the roof of a building at Poplars School in St Margarets Road at 7pm on Sunday.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Smoke could be seen from the roof of the building but by the time the fire service arrived the fire was all but out - there was not any action needed by the fire service in the end."

There has been no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman for Poplars Primary School said: "Thank you to everyone for your concerns.

"There was a small localised fire on the roof, which has been dealt with and made safe.

"Fortunately this has not affected the building in any way and we will be open as normal tomorrow."

