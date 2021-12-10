Cafe launches campaign to provide free meal and drink to vulnerable

Sam's Cafe will be offering a free hot meal and drink to the vulnerable this winter - Credit: Access Community Trust

A cafe is launching a campaign to help the vulnerable this winter by offering a free meal and drink.

Sam's Cafe, located on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft, is run by Access Community Trust who work to prevent people from becoming socially excluded across Suffolk and Norfolk.

The charity have launched the Thin Ice campaign aiming to reduce homelessness this winter and to help those being forced to choose between paying for electricity or food.

The Thin Ice campaign aims to reduce winter homelessness and help those on the breadline. - Credit: Access Community Trust

Simon Baldry, is from Access Community Trust and said: "Street homelessness and poverty in Lowestoft and across Suffolk is a huge issue so we came up with the idea of the Thin Ice Campaign in response to this.

"Many issues are compounding these problems including the cut in Universal Credit, lack of hospitality work and an end to the furlough scheme.

"Food prices are also rising astronomically and this is having an impact on people on the breadline.

"Most people have to make a choice between paying for food and paying for bills and we are here to help support these people."

Many factors are driving people into poverty. - Credit: Access Community Trust

Mr Baldry highlighted how the campaign goes beyond those who are just homeless, but is targeted at vulnerable people across the county.

"We help thousands of families a year who are in poverty," Mr Baldry said.

"We also refer people on to services which they may be in need of.

"There are so many additional issues people may face including mental health, domestic abuse and financial insecurity.

"Lowestoft has a lot of deprivation and poverty, but other areas of Suffolk have pockets of it as well.

"Poverty is caused by many different things but most notably recently it is because of cuts to Universal Credit, people on lower paid wages and lack of work in the hospitality industry."

For those who are interested in supporting Sam's Cafe, Mr Baldry says they can either donate money directly by texting THINICE to 70470, or pre-buying a vouchered meal and giving to someone who may need it, or leave it on the gift tree outside their cafe.