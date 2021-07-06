Long serving café owner 'overwhelmed' by well wishes on retirement
- Credit: Mick Howes
It is a popular café that has catered for fishermen, port workers, shoppers and families for decades.
And a long serving Lowestoft café owner admitted she will "miss the customers who have become friends" after retiring at the weekend.
Carole Gorrod has been serving customers at the family run Woodbine Café in Suffolk Road, Lowestoft since she was 15.
But this week new owners took over the café as Mrs Gorrod retired after 48 years.
The shop sign says ‘Woodbine Café P Tyler and Daughter’ which refers to Carole’s father Phil and herself, as the family had owned the café since 1973.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Gorrod said: “Dad bought the business from Wally and Olive Hector who we believe took it over from legendary Lowestoft Lifeboat Coxswain Tommy Knott.
"My dad, mum and brother and I came to Lowestoft from London in 1973.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck
- 2 Cable fault knocks out power to hundreds of homes and businesses
- 3 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
- 4 Joy for primary school with 'wonderful' scooter storage pod award
- 5 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
- 6 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
- 7 Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash
- 8 Popular radio programme to broadcast live from Lowestoft
- 9 Vandals throw ice cream sign and furniture into pond at Lowestoft park
- 10 Funding sought to restore 'landmark' town hall
"It was really busy when we started. I was only 15 and still at school but I used to help in the café afterwards.
"Then we were serving crews from the fishing boats but later that changed as stand-by vessels for gas platforms were based here and that was a really busy time."
Mrs Gorrod even met her husband-to-be Michael in the café when he came in as a customer and "caught my eye."
Over the years, with the decline of the fishing industry, and an increase in shoppers using the café, Mrs Gorrod said: "Previously it was almost unheard of to have lady customers in the café but now we have an even split of male and female customers and families with children."
With a "loyal band of regular customers who we value", eating habits have also changed over time with freshly cooked meals and all-day breakfasts now proving "really popular."
She said: "I will miss the people and although they are customers they have also become friends.
"We pride ourselves on the quality of our food which is always freshly cooked.
“I have been overwhelmed with retirement gifts of flowers, cards and well wishes from local suppliers and customers, which is lovely."
With four part time staff staying on with the new owners, Mrs Gorrod added: "We open at 7am which is one thing I won’t miss when I retire as I will be able to have a lie in.
"I am looking forward to going travelling when Covid regulations allow and spending more time with the family."