Care home residents fulfil boyhood dream by riding Harley Davidson

Care home resident Lee was excited to take a ride on the iconic motorbike. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A duo who live in a supported living home have fulfilled their boyhood ambition of riding a Harley Davidson motorbike.

Lee Lambert, 43 and Michael Gillard, 65, live at Dell View supported living service in Lowestoft and it has always been the pair's dream to ride on one of the iconic motorbikes.

This dream came true after Lee talked about his love of the motorbikes and staff quickly sprang into action.

Michael also had a go on the bike. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Lee and Michael ventured down to Beccles with support workers Daisy Payne and Ally Cox where they got to have a go on the bikes organised by Timmy Cox, owner of a Harley Davidson.

Discussing the experience, Daisy said: “It was wonderful to see how much enjoyment Lee and Michael got from the experience.

"Lee, in particular, was smiling from ear to ear the entire time, which was incredibly heart-warming.”

Michael was initially nervous but eventually tried out the bikes as well.

When asked how he found his motorbike experience, Lee simply responded: “I loved it. The expectation certainly lived up to the reality”.