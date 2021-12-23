Care home group's festive surprise for popular club

The Lowestoft Centre for Over 60s received an early Christmas treat – thanks to neighbouring company Kingsley Healthcare. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A care home group had a festive surprise for regulars at a popular club.

Centre goers had all paid £6 for their Christmas lunch but following a generous donation by Kingsley the money was refunded to them when they turned up to eat their festive meal.

It is the second time the national care homes group has funded the lunch – held over two days on December 22 and 23 - but Rita Carter, chairman of the centre in Clapham Road South, said it meant even more this year after such a tough time caused by Covid.

She said: “The centre means so much to so many people and it was dreadful when we had to close during the lockdowns.

“People come here from as far afield as Southwold and Kessingland, not just Lowestoft.

"When we re-opened after the lockdown, one lady, Beryl, cried when she came through the door.”

Sponsoring the lunch has been one of a series of local community support initiatives carried out by Kingsley during the festive period.

Staff have presented gift bags to the Salvation Army’s Lowestoft Citadel to be given out at the church’s Christmas Day lunch as well as collecting supplies for the Lowestoft Foodbank.

Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan said: “We are a national care provider these days but we are proud to have started in Lowestoft.

"It’s an essential part of our company ethos to support the communities in which we work.”