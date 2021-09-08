Charity receive vital funding for mental health drop-in service

Published: 5:39 PM September 8, 2021

Volunteers and Danny Steel (right), Paul Ashdown and Carol Dean (left) managing director receiving the cheque. - Credit: Submitted

A Lowestoft charity has received vital funding for its mental health drop-in service.

Re-utilise are a charity which work to divert clean waste away from landfill but work on a range of other community projects.

It has been awarded £2,139 from East Suffolk Council, with £1,400 of this going towards equipment for its mental health drop-in service, with the rest going towards the fitting of a new hot water dispenser.

The funding will benefit the charity greatly. - Credit: Submitted

Danny Steel, who was one of the decision panel members alongside Paul Ashdown, said: "I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to present the cheque to an organisation that is doing an awful lot of good for people and will do for a long time to come.

Mr Ashdown added: "Re-utilise are following East Suffolk's example of encouraging people to recycle and teaching people how to use recycled facilities with all the things at the centre.

"It is especially nice to see paint being reused."