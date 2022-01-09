Residents of Christmas Lane in Lowestoft presenting a cheque to Laura Southcott, EACH fundraising assitant for Norfolk, on Friday, January 7. - Credit: EACH

Residents of an aptly-named Lowestoft street showed their community spirit to raise more than £2,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

People living in Christmas Lane joined forces to adorn their houses with festive decorations and illuminations, with the end result attracting visitors from far and wide and raising more than £2,100.

Resident Denise Bretton: “We were absolutely flabbergasted to raise so much.

Christmas Lane in Lowestoft was decorated in festive lights and decorations to raise money for EACH. - Credit: EACH

“Everyone was so supportive, putting £10 and £20 notes in our buckets and also donating via our Just Giving page. This included someone generously giving £50.

“People really engaged and we couldn’t have been more delighted with the reaction.

“We go to a lot of effort and spend a lot of money, but it’s all worth it and fair to say we’ve smashed our fundraising targets.

“It’s lovely to be part of such a feelgood news story which really seemed to capture people’s imaginations."

The street, featuring thousands of twinkling lights and everything from stars and bells to snowmen and Santas, was illuminated on December 1.

The lights were then on from 3.15pm until 10pm every night, to help spread the festive cheer and raise vital funds for EACH.

The display has been taking place for years but this is the first time the team have raised money for charity.

Plans are already being made for next Christmas.

The residents behind the scheme have decided to once again raise funds for EACH, which supports families and cares for children and yo

Christmas Lane in Lowestoft last year - Credit: EACH

ung people with life-threatening conditions across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

It has three hospices – in Framingham Earl, near Norwich, at The Treehouse, in Ipswich, and at Milton, near Cambridge.





Residents of Christmas Lane hope even more nearby houses get involved next year and already have a date booked for their summer barbecue to plan their 2022 display.

Laura Southcott, EACH Fundraising Assistant for Norfolk, visited Christmas Lane to receive a cheque from residents on Friday (January 7).

She said: “It’s an extremely kind gesture from the people of Christmas Lane.

“Residents go to so much trouble, giving up days of their time and spending their own money to create something very special and magical."







