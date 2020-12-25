Swimmer swept away by tide on Christmas Day found safe and well
Published: 3:59 PM December 25, 2020
- Credit: Mick Howes
A swimmer went missing at sea for almost an hour on Christmas Day before being found safe and well.
Lowestoft Lifeboat was called at 11am to reports that a 44-year-old man was missing from near South Pier in Lowestoft since 10.20am.
By noon, the swimmer was found by Lowestoft Players Theatre on Battery Green Road.
He had been taken by the tide but had managed to get our near Sembmarine SLP on Hamilton Dock.
