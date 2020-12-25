Published: 3:59 PM December 25, 2020

Lowestoft Lifeboat returning from a search for a missing swimmer on Christmas Day. - Credit: Mick Howes

A swimmer went missing at sea for almost an hour on Christmas Day before being found safe and well.

Lowestoft Lifeboat was called at 11am to reports that a 44-year-old man was missing from near South Pier in Lowestoft since 10.20am.

By noon, the swimmer was found by Lowestoft Players Theatre on Battery Green Road.

He had been taken by the tide but had managed to get our near Sembmarine SLP on Hamilton Dock.



