Lowestoft best placed for production of clean steel, MP says

Published: 12:43 PM June 22, 2021

Clean steel will be required for the production of wind farms in the North Sea. - Credit: Ian Burt

An MP has said that Lowestoft is best placed to play a major role in the production of clean steel in the years to come.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday evening, MP for Waveney Peter Aldous said that East Anglia is not yet an established centre for steel production.

But Mr Aldous argued that the east and specifically Lowestoft has the resources to produce clean steel which in turn would help develop projects like offshore windfarms in the North Sea, the building of Sizewell C and the cabling for extending the power grid.

Sizewell C could play a major role in the development of clean steel because of its low carbon energy sources. - Credit: Archant

Steel production across the UK currently contributes towards 7pc of the world's CO2 emissions.

But Mr Aldous highlighted the role East Anglia can play in the production of clean steel, which will be seen to play a vital role in the post-Covid 19 economic recovery of towns like Lowestoft as well as helping with levelling up and decarbonisation.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Peter Aldous

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to the Commons, Mr Aldous said: "We are uniquely placed to play a major role in the changing face of domestic steel production due to ready access to low-carbon energy sources, whether offshore wind through carbon capture for the existing gas infrastructure focused on Bacton, or Sizewell C.

"It is also important that in the supply chain we promote and develop fabrication hubs in places such as Lowestoft, where skills and expertise have been built up in shipbuilding and the oil and gas industry for well over a century."

During the Commons session, Mr Aldous pushed the government to commit to its clean energy strategy.

He added: "It is vital that government build on the work already done, announce the findings of the call for evidence for the clean steel fund and bring forward the following policy initiatives:

"First, a border carbon adjustment on imported goods based on their carbon content; secondly, the setting of clear targets for the use of clean steel by specific dates in infrastructure projects; and, finally, the promotion of a clean steel demonstrator project.

"It is also important that the forthcoming hydrogen strategy provides the framework for the industry to develop in East Anglia."