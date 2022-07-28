Pictures reveal aftermath of huge blaze on Lowestoft clifftop

The fire broke out on cliffs at Lowestoft on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures have revealed the scale of the damage caused by a blaze that broke out on a clifftop in Lowestoft yesterday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene, at Gunton Cliffs, at 5.39pm on Wednesday.

Four appliances from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South fire stations attended the incident, with the blaze affecting about an acre of land.

Pictures from the scene revealed the damage of the fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Police were also called to the incident and closed two nearby roads, Links Road and Gunton Drive, from 6.43pm.

The stop message was sent by the fire service at 6.34pm, but crews remain on scene dampening down the area.

Pictures shared by Lowestoft South station revealed how much of the area had been affected on the cliff face.