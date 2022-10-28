Have your say on new industrial development earmarked for town

People are being urged to have their say on proposals that could see an area revitalised with new businesses attracted as part of an industrial development in a coastal town.

With East Suffolk Council looking to regenerate the industrial zone known as the Power Park in Lowestoft, a public consultation has opened.

Centring around a scheme of works for an industrial development on the site adjacent to Newcombe Road in Lowestoft, it would be known as The Nexus and includes the creation of 14 industrial units arranged in five separate blocks, with car parking, cycle storage and waste collection.

The Nexus logo. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A council spokesman said: "The existing site has been occupied by two industrial buildings that are beyond their economic life and will be demolished as part of the new proposals.

"The site will be redeveloped to include landscaping, contemporary industrial units and internal estate roads for access purposes.

"The purpose of this development is to provide modern premises for local companies and also attract businesses to Lowestoft."

A proposed street view of The Nexus in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Incorporating a range of unit sizes, to "appeal to both start-up and more established businesses," the spokesman added: "It is an exciting development opportunity for the Power Park in a town which is already attracting investment from the energy sector and other industries.

"The Nexus would be the first project by the council to revitalise this area and aims to drive economic growth as well as providing new employment opportunities."

The development proposes that both pedestrian and vehicles will access the site from Newcombe Road.

Two access roads into the site - one to the north and the other to the south - are earmarked with footpaths onto and within the site allowing people to access each of the units independently.

The development has provisions for 43 car parking spaces on site, of which two would be accessible.

Also included within this are "16 Electric Vehicle charging bays, one for each of the units" and uncovered storage for 14 bikes.

To comment on the proposals, ahead of its submission for planning consent in November, you can submit your views via email thenexus@eastsuffolk.gov.uk with the consultation closing at 5pm on October 30.