Man 'scared to turn oven on' due to cost of living crisis

Rev Damon Ward has been running the community fridge at St Andrew’s Church in Lowestoft since 2019 - Credit: Rev Damon Ward

A town's reverend who has run a community fridge for three years says he "can sleep at night" knowing visitors who can't afford to eat can get hot meals.

In 2019, Reverend Damon Rogers launched Suffolk's first community fridge at St Andrew's Church on Roman Road in Lowestoft.

Rev Rogers says people are "dependent" on the act of grace and vows to continue doing so.

He said: "We are in the 10pc of the most deprived wards in England.

"People are dependant on our service to the community and I will to continue helping with our partners however I can.

"Having a community fridge is a huge benefit to the local community.

"Many people live on very low incomes and deal with the issues of poverty on a daily basis.

"The community fridge goes further than that as it gives us an opportunity to raise awareness of the need to reduce food waste at all levels."

The community fridge is supported by the Suffolk Waste Partnership, Waveney District Council, The Morrisons Foundation and environmental charity Hubbub.

The official launch of the Lowestoft Community Fridge project. Pictures: Mark Boggis - Credit: Archant

Every Thursday as well as the Community Fridge, the church provides a subsidised brunch café between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

Between 10am and 6pm the church is also open for people to use as a warm hub amid rocketing heating prices.

Rev Rogers said: "A couple of weeks ago a man came in who had not eaten a hot meal since June because he is scared to use the oven due to energy costs.

"I can sleep a lot easier at night knowing he at least has one hot meal a week, but it isn't enough, people need more help.

"We have a simple menu on offer, mainly bacon rolls, cereals and toasties.

"We provide second and even third helpings and want people to fill their stomachs because this is an act of grace."

The reverend is grateful to the partners who help the community schemes operate at St Andrews Church.

"Being able to partner with so many organisations at both a local and national level shows what we can achieve when we work together.

"People really need help, I am proud to offer the church as a hub people can find comfort at and will always be welcomed at," he said.