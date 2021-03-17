Couple who met at youth club celebrate 60 year anniversary

Published: 9:23 AM March 17, 2021

Muriel and Peter spent their Diamond wedding anniversary together and they are looking forward to being reunited with family after the Covid lockdown. - Credit: Submitted

A couple who have spent 60 years together have celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Muriel, 79 and Peter Smith, 83, had a song played on the radio, fish and chips and afternoon tea delivered and a card from the Queen.

They first met at Colville Road Youth Club but things did not get off to the best of starts.

Muriel had recently fallen out with her then boyfriend and Peter saw her sitting down looking upset.

Peter suggested Muriel cheer herself up a bit to which Muriel told Peter to clear off.

The couple pictured on their wedding day in 1961. - Credit: Submitted

Fast forward a few decades though and the couple have a special bond.

Talking about the secret to a 60 year marriage, Peter said: "I won't lie to you, we argue like any other couple.

"I think the secret is to hold no secrets from one another.

"Muriel always has to have the last word in our marriage as well."

After an initial rocky start, Muriel and Peter became an item.

Muriel has always called Peter as Joe after it was a nickname he developed when younger.

In 1958, Peter was called up for his national service in Germany, and later Malaya.

On May 16, 1959, while Peter was still to complete his service, he proposed to Muriel at the top of the space tower at south pier in Lowestoft.

Muriel accepted his proposal and at 11.30am on March 11, 1961, they were married at St Marks Church in Oulton Broad.

The couple's granddaughter Eleanor revealed: "They had their wedding reception at Bingham's Restaurant in Lowestoft, and it cost just £27.

"They travelled by train to Brighton for their honeymoon and got told off by the conductor for leaving confetti all along the carriage after their guests had sent them off by throwing confetti all over them."

The couple later had Karen their daughter in 1964 and their son John in 1966.

Peter has worked various jobs including at the coachworks, as a milkman and Muriel worked at the Co Op, CWS factory and as a cleaner at Kirkley High School.

They now have two grandchildren, Eleanor and Jessica and great grandchildren, Dexter and Delaney.

The couple can't wait to reunite with family in the garden once Covid restrictions are lifted.