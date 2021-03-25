'It started with a wink' - couple mark 70th wedding anniversary

Published: 11:54 AM March 25, 2021

John and Peggy Sturman, pictured on their wedding day in 1951 with a cub and scout arch around them. - Credit: Submitted

A couple who first met in church are celebrating their 70th anniversary together.

John and Peggy Sturman, who are both 92, have lived in Kessingland for the past 30 years after retiring to the area from Cambridge.

The couple first set eyes on each other in 1947 in Hartford, Huntingdonshire, when Mr Sturman was in the church choir and his future wife in the church congregation.

John and Peggy pictured during Christmas 2020. - Credit: Submitted

He said: "I first saw Peggy when I was singing in the church choir and she was in the congregation.

"I gave her a wink and she smiled back and it all started from there."

The couple dated for the next four years before eventually getting married on March 26, 1951, in St Mary's Church in Peterborough.

Mr Sturman recalled the couple spending a lovely honeymoon together in Derbyshire after the wedding.

The couple pictured with close family 5 years ago. - Credit: Submitted

He said: "We had a great honeymoon walking together along the Derbyshire hills.

"It was also snowy at that time up north even at the end of March."

The couple lived in Cambridge for the majority of their lives.

Mr Sturman worked as a plumber and electrician and eventually became an inspector for a water company based in Cambridge, while Mrs Sturman worked as a nursery nurse throughout most of her life.

They have two daughters, Susan, 68 and Melanie, 49, who they adopted in 1975.

The couple also have two grandsons.

They also had a son, Kim, who died in 1970 aged 13 after complications with cerebral palsy.

Melanie said she is so proud of her parents.

She said: "They dedicated so much of their life to helping Kim, it makes me well up.

"They were medically unable to have more children so they adopted me in 1975 and had fostered a number of children before me as well."

Mr and Mrs Sturman were both cub and scout leaders for a number of years and Mrs Sturman taught keep fit lessons after training with professional fitness coach Eileen Fowler well into her 80s.

The couple are looking forward to playing table tennis again when restrictions are lifted.

Mr Sturman said: "This anniversary it will just be me and Peggy celebrating it together.

"We can't wait to be reunited with family again soon."