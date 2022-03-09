News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Scouts on the run as popular event returns after Covid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:21 PM March 9, 2022
Lowestoft District Scouts fun run

The popular annual Lowestoft District Scouts fun run returned after Covid. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts

After a two-year wait amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, a popular scouts event has taken centre stage once more.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft district held their annual cross country fun run at their campsite at Herringfleet.

A total of 22 youngsters took part in events for Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 18s.

Assistant District Commissioner for Scouts Richard Brabben said: "The day was dry and crisp and the course was particularly muddy in areas, but this did not hinder the excellent runs that took place."

All participants received a bespoke wooden medal for taking part and the winners were as follows: U12 - Freddie Thurston, 4th Lowestoft; U14 - George Potter, 14th Lowestoft and U18 - Jack Rayment, received individual trophies.

Team winners were U12s - 14th Lowestoft and Under 14s - 14th Lowestoft.

ADC for Scouts Richard Brabben presented medals and trophies and paid thanks to Chris Pimlott and Waveney AC for their support in setting up the course.

