Good boy! Bulldog qualifies for Crufts with no formal training

Arthur the Bulldog from Lowestoft has qualified for Crufts. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Most dogs that qualify for the world famous Crufts competition must train for years - but not Arthur.

That is because the talented bulldog from Suffolk is a natural, and has qualified without any formal training.

Arthur, a 21-month-old pure breed bulldog, lives with Kelly Brooks, 38, in Lowestoft.

Miss Brooks has only recently started taking Arthur to regional dog competitions, with the latest one in Wolverhampton, where he entered three classes and came first, second and third.

But now, the charming Bulldog has defied all the odds and made it through to Crufts next year.

Miss Brooks, a mortgage broker, has now taken on a self employed role to allow her to focus on Arthur's training.

She said: "I am so chuffed for Arthur, he has such a good temperament and is very well behaved.

"Arthur is very sensible and such a little gem.

"He would love to follow in his father's footsteps who actually won Crufts Best of Breed in March 2017."

Many dogs go through formal training, known as ring craft classes, and learn 'stacking' to qualify for national competitions.

This is a process whereby dogs and owners are trained to know what to do in a show ring stand, being placed in positions for a judge to inspect and go over while standing still.

"Thousands of dogs apply to be at Crufts and only a few get through, so it is an honour for Arthur," Miss Brooks said.

"Along the coast, so many people have dogs but there is a lack of training places like ring craft classes for dogs.

"What inspired me to start entering Arthur into competitions is developing the confidence to train him up.

"You see so many dogs on social media who compete in these competitions who look perfect.

"I found I was comparing myself to perfection and putting myself down because of this but Arthur and I have proved anyone can do it if they put their mind to it.

"I had no expectations at all doing this, so I would say to people who are interested in this, follow your dream and passion."

Crufts 2022 runs from March 10 to March 13 and will be held in Birmingham.

Anyone wanting to follow Arthur’s progress can do by following his new Facebook page “Artom Bulldogs."