Two men arrested for Class A drug offences in ongoing crackdown

Published: 3:28 PM August 15, 2018 Updated: 10:16 PM October 10, 2020

Two men have been arrested in Lowestoft in connection with unconnected Class A drug offences.

The arrests, both of which occurred on Monday, August 13, were part of the ongoing crackdown of drugs from Operation Velocity.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on London Road South on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and driving with no insurance or license.

Later that day a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, suspected to be either ketamine or cocaine, following reports of suspicious activity in the Whitton Green area.

Both men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Insp Liz Casey, from Lowestoft police, said: 'This activity is all about us responding to offences linked to illegal drug activity as part of our ongoing work with Operation Velocity.

'We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing criminality or anti-social behaviour, as well as constantly gathering intelligence that members of the public provide and for which we are grateful for. They should be reassured that any information given is treated seriously and in confidence.'

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.