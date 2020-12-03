Gathering of wartime evacuees cancelled 'in interests of safety'

Published: 9:51 AM December 3, 2020

Back then - a general scene in the Stella Maris Hall, Lowestoft, at a previous gathering of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association. Picture: Lowestoft Evacuees Committee - Credit: Lowestoft Evacuees Committee

A popular reunion of Lowestoft evacuees has been cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Wartime memories were due to be shared and friendships rekindled this weekend at the Lowestoft Evacuees’ Association annual winter reunion.

The gathering - one of two major reunions held each year in Lowestoft - was due to take place at the Stella Maris Hall in Gordon Road on Saturday, December 5.

However organisers confirmed that this weekend's reunion has been cancelled like the summer reunion that was scheduled for June this year.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and this year, new chapters were due to be told to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

Lowestoft evacuees in 1940. Picture: Archant archives - Credit: Archant archives

Chris Brooks, secretary of Lowestoft Evacuees Association, said: "Like the summer reunion of 2020, our Evacuees winter reunion planned for December 5 has also been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

"The rule of six and the elderly age of Lowestoft's ex-evacuees, the youngest of whom is now 85, makes it untenable."

Back then - Part of the information board is unveiled at a previous Lowestoft Evacuees Association meeting. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Brooks was able to surprise the group's oldest evacuee with a rendition of happy birthday over the telephone last week, as Dot James celebrated her 94th birthday.

Mr Brooks added: "We send greetings to all Association members.

"So much was planned this year to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Lowestoft Evacuees leaving Lowestoft in June 1940 for the safety of the Derbyshire villages and Worksop in Notts but has unfortunately had to be abandoned twice in the interests of safety.

"However, one great project that is going ahead is that co-ordinated by vice-chairman Clive Capps, himself evacuated to Cresswell 80 years ago.

"That is the compilation of a new book of 40 evacuee stories, with the help of local author Sandra Delf."

Back then - The information board is unveiled at a previous Lowestoft Evacuees Association meeting. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The joint authors will launch their publication entitled 'A Long Way From Home - Evacuee Memories 80 Years On' in mid-December at a private function at Lowestoft railway station from which they were evacuated 80 years ago.

Mr Brooks added: "Unfortunately, due to Tier Two restrictions, this cannot now be a public launch."