Lowestoft evacuees set to meet again
- Credit: Chris Brooks
Wartime memories will be shared once more in Lowestoft as former evacuees are invited to two events in the coming weeks.
In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and events for the evacuees to meet up again are to take place.
At noon on Saturday, November 27, at the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station, members of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association and ex-evacuees are welcome to join with Chris Brooks and his family for a photo opportunity at the station panels.
An event to confer the honour of the Freedom of the Town by Lowestoft Town Council on Mr Brooks is set to be made for his work with Lowestoft Evacuees.
Then on Friday, December 3, at 10.30am at the 60+ Club in Clapham Road, Lowestoft ex-evacuees are invited to an hour's informal winter coffee morning.
Mr Brooks and Mary Draper will be the hosts as a DVD of the 70th Anniversary of the evacuees is shown.
Most Read
- 1 Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December
- 2 Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town
- 3 'Such a fantastic school' - Joy at improved Ofsted rating
- 4 'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal
- 5 Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft
- 6 Millions or 'just' $300,000? Experts split over Lowestoft Banksy valuation
- 7 Lowestoft school evacuated after fire broke out in kitchen
- 8 Drivers face diversions with overnight closure of A47 bridge in Lowestoft
- 9 'Beautiful bittern' booms into view as street artist unveils mural
- 10 Norfolk teen has Michael McIntyre in stitches with knitted doll