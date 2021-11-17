Lowestoft evacuees set to meet again

Wartime memories will be shared once more in Lowestoft as former evacuees are invited to two events in the coming weeks.

In June 1940 more than 3,000 schoolchildren left Lowestoft on five trains on their way to rural Derbyshire – and events for the evacuees to meet up again are to take place.

At noon on Saturday, November 27, at the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station, members of the Lowestoft Evacuees Association and ex-evacuees are welcome to join with Chris Brooks and his family for a photo opportunity at the station panels.

An event to confer the honour of the Freedom of the Town by Lowestoft Town Council on Mr Brooks is set to be made for his work with Lowestoft Evacuees.

Then on Friday, December 3, at 10.30am at the 60+ Club in Clapham Road, Lowestoft ex-evacuees are invited to an hour's informal winter coffee morning.

Mr Brooks and Mary Draper will be the hosts as a DVD of the 70th Anniversary of the evacuees is shown.