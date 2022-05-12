News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Find a new family for cat made homeless after a puppy moved in

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:12 PM May 12, 2022
Unlucky cat Tigger's family had to give him up when they got a new puppy

Unlucky cat Tigger's family gave him up when they got a new puppy - Credit: Cats Protection

An appeal has been launched to find a home for Tigger, a cat who was made homeless after his family adopted a new puppy. 

The four-year-old feline has not had the best start to life – with his previous owners saying that he did not get on with the family dog.

When the family decided to get a new puppy, they handed Tigger over to volunteers at the Cats Protection Anglia Coastal branch near Lowestoft, where health checks revealed he had a condition that needed monitoring.  

Tigger would make a fantastic cat for a mature family without small children or other pets

Tigger would make a fantastic cat for a mature family without small children or other pets - Credit: Cats Protection

While the pigment changes in his eye could be benign, there are worries that it could progress to being cancerous, and require his eyes being removed.

In order to speed the adoption process along, Cats Protection has agreed to support the new owner with vet fees if an operation is required after a check-up. 

Christine Cutts, branch coordinator, said: "Tigger is a little shy after his recent experience and can be wary of loud noises or cars, but he’s a sweet loving boy when he settles and he loves being made a fuss of.

"He would make an ideal companion cat in a loving new home. One without dogs though, definitely."

